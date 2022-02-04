Kim Kardashian Slams Kanye, Stop Attacking Me on Social Media

Kim Kardashian has done something she almost never does ... she's gone after Kanye on social media ... this after he attacked her.

Kim is clearly angry over Kanye posting his grievances about Kim posting a short video of her and North West on TikTok.

Kanye responded ... "Since this is my first divorce I need to know what I should do about my daughter being put on TikTok against my will."

Kim has come out swinging, saying, "Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision -- because it brings her so much happiness."

Kim clearly made a point of saying she's the primary caregiver, which is undeniably the case.

She went on ... "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning, I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way."

This is an exception post coming from Kim, and it's what we've been hearing privately for a while now ... Kanye doesn't want this divorce, and he's lashing out at her because he's lost control and can't stop her.

She's also making it clear there have been many other co-parenting issues ... some that haven't surfaced publicly. But she's clearly sick of it. She finishes, "Hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."