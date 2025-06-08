Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Booed By WWE Fans

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker didn’t exactly get a hero’s welcome at a WWE event -- instead they got bodyslammed with a chorus of boos.

Yup, it all went down at WWE’s Money in the Bank at the Intuit Dome Saturday night -- the big screen panned to Kourtney, Travis, and baby Rocky ... and the crowd booed like they'd just seen the ultimate supervillains crash the ring.

Kourtney Kardashian com Travis e Rocky Barker no evento WWE Money In The Bank no Intuit Dome em Inglewood, Califórnia — 07 de Junho. pic.twitter.com/j3Z8B0uLcf — Kardashian Brasil (@kardashibr) June 8, 2025 @kardashibr

Sure, a few claps here and there -- but the boos were loud and clear as Travis threw up a peace sign and Kourtney kept her eyes on baby Rocky. Hard to tell if they noticed ... or were just pretending not to.

Nonetheless, if they did hear it, they played it like pros -- total tag team energy, powering through without a care in the world.

Kourtney’s made it crystal clear -- she’s in her own little bubble with baby Rocky and Travis. But lately, the trio’s been stepping out more as a fam -- even hitting up a special event for the Blink-182 drummer earlier that same Saturday before the WWE showdown.