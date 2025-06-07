Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Step Out with Baby Rocky for Rare Public Appearance

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the proudest parents -- bringing their baby boy Rocky to a special event for the Blink-182 rocker Saturday afternoon.

That's right -- rarely seen Rocky tagged along with his famous parents as Travis was honored by his native Fontana, California which renamed a street -- and a full day -- named after him!

Check out the pics ... little Rocky seems at ease as he hangs on his mother's hip dressed in a black sports jersey and joggers -- no stage fright, just like his rockstar dad!

The event was a family affair ... as Travis' other son, Landon, was also seen supporting his pops. The foursome was photographed being whisked away in a golf cart -- packing the back seat so they could all sit together.

Travis was clearly feeling the love -- flashing a peace sign as Fontana showed up big for one of their own.

And it was certainly a big day for Rocky, who at this point, has not walked a red carpet ... but did make his official public debut back in February on "The Kardashians."

Play video content

As you know ... Rocky is KK and TB's pride and joy ... they welcomed him in November 2023 after trying to conceive for quite some time.