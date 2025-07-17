Khloé Kardashian Doesn't Photoshop Pics Anymore, 'I Looked Like a Cartoon'

Photoshop Had Me Looking Like a Cartoon!!!

Khloé Kardashian’s making it crystal clear -- she’s all about embracing her natural looks these days ... a far cry from the era when she wouldn’t dare post without a heavy dose of Photoshop.

On her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, the 41-year-old looked back on the filter-obsessed era -- admitting she was editing her pics so much, she basically looked like a cartoon character.

Khloé said it was a messy cycle -- she’d have pro photos heavily edited, then see unfiltered pap shots and feel like she didn’t even look like the same person in real life.

All of that pushed her to reprogram her mindset and lay off the filters -- realizing they weren’t an authentic reflection of her looks, and she didn’t want to keep up that fake image anymore.

Khloé’s long been called out for heavy Photoshopping -- just like her famous sisters -- but she’s finally copping to it, admitting the whole thing feels pretty humiliating in hindsight.