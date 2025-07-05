Khloé Kardashian Shares Pictures from Fourth of July Festivities with Kids

Khloé Kardashian and her family were in the Fourth of July spirit this weekend ... enjoying an afternoon of themed sweet treats and good old-fashioned American spirit.

The reality star shared a series of photos on Instagram Saturday from her party for America's Independence Day ... showing off in a red "USA" crop top during what looks like a massive block party.

Play video content Instagram / @khloekardashian

Khloé shared a ton of photos of her daughter True -- outfitted in a star-spangled ensemble with a matching headband.

True's got a bunch of friends to play with -- including her cousin Dream -- to party the country's 249th anniversary away.

Khloé also posted a snap where she's cuddled up to her son Tatum Thompson ... who turns 3 later this month.

The Good American founder captioned the post, "Happy 4th ♥️🇺🇸 celebrating life through their eyes makes my heart full ♥️."

BTW ... KK seems to really love experiencing things through her kids' eyes -- 'cause she revealed on her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast that she's open to having another one so long as she's married.