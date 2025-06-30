Khloé Kardashian Reveals Every Cosmetic Procedure/Plastic Surgery She's Had

Khloé Kardashian’s spilling the surgery tea unprovoked -- channeling her inner Kylie Jenner, she served up the scoop on all her procedures online.

It all kicked off under an IG video from Dr. Jonathan Betteridge, who guessed what work Khloé might have had done -- so she jumped in the comments to set the record straight. First move? Tagging Dr. Raj Kanodia, the guy behind her nose job!

Khloé didn’t stop there -- she kept the tag-a-thon going, crediting every doc and company behind her tweaks.

Among many things, KK revealed she’s had Botox, and Sculptra around the spot where she had a tumor removed from her cheek. Oh, and add collagen baby threads under her chin and neck -- a subtle skin-tightening fix that’s basically a facelift without the drama.

Khloé made sure to note it’s been a minute since she touched filler -- but also reminded fans a big part of her glow-up was dropping 80 pounds.