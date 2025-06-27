Khloe Kardashian Hot Shots To Celebrate Her 41st Birthday 🍑!

No one does 41 like Khloe Kardashian! It's Aunt KoKo's birthday today and we're splashin' you with her fit photos and sexiest shots to kick off the celebration!

There's plenty of cake to be passed around -- from slaying her 2-piece bikinis, to jammin' out in her workout attire, the youngest Kardashian sister knows how to snap her angles, and the pics are (cherry) poppin'!

In true Kardashian fashion, Khloe rocked this hot pink workout set to endorse her Fabletics partnership ... but of course doin' it on a lavish vacay hot spot!

Check out this white-hot selfie in the sun, givin' her followers the notorious duck lip pout ... The 41-year-old is known for droppin' iconic one-liners like, "I only know how to do duck lips" and "They were Khloe lips before the duck took them."

Hit up our gallery and see what Khloe's puttin' down for her 41st!