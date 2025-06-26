Tana Mongeau Flaunts Bikini Bod With Hawaii Hot Shots ... Maui Wowie!

Just another day in paradise for Internet Personality Tana Mongeau -- who recently celebrated her 27th birthday in the Aloha State ... It may be clear skies and scorchin' temps, but the blonde bombshell is still postin' up a storm!

The Nevada native had herself a lil' pink-out photo shoot on the beach to kick off the bday shenanigans -- bustin' out the props like this pink over-sized float!

Sandy toes and a sun-kissed nose, Mongeau kept at it with the red-hot selfies comin' but managed to come up for air ... She gave air smooches to her boo Makoa Kaleiki Ho.

Clearly she had no problem strippin' down during the celebrations -- rockin' yet another bikini ... Aloha, beaches!