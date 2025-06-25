Lele Pons Hot Shots To Kick Off Her 2-9 Bday!

Lele Pons just leveled up to a new decade -- and we’re marking her big 2-9 with a look at some of her hottest bikini shots to date ... 'cause this influencer's heat is off the charts!

This social media star's the queen of ever-changing bikini looks -- serving angles, vibes, and major beach energy. And LBR, birthday or not… she knows she looks good AF.

Oh, you thought a baby bump would slow her down? Think again. Lele’s flaunting that mama-to-be glow loud and proud -- in a bikini, of course -- and living it all the way up!