Khloé Kardashian Admits She Had More Confidence at a Heavier Weight

Khloe Kardashian just dropped a truth bomb -- saying she had more confidence before she shedded her thicker frame.

The reality star served up some realness in her latest "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, telling fitness influencer Whitney Simmons she was "way more confident" when she was heavier because she already knew what people were saying about her.

Continuing her truth train, KK also says all the positive attention she received after her weight loss had her worried about gaining the weight back ... 'cause she felt everyone expected that to happen.

But ... she eventually had a realization that none of the outside voices matter -- calling the hooplah around weight loss "so fake." That brought her to the mindset that she needs to continue her health journey for herself and no one else ... reasoning she'll never make everyone happy.

She's also serious about practicing what she preaches, telling Whitney she makes sure her 7-year-old daughter True is brought up in a household that focuses on exercising to be strong and not obsessing over appearance.

The Good American founder says True -- who she shares with her ex Tristan Thompson along with a son, Tatum -- sees her balancing a healthy diet and exercise with fun foods that aren't necessarily considered "nutritional" ... like pizza.

As you know ... Khloé has been open about her weight loss journey -- and the public's reaction to it -- for years.

She has denied using Ozempic to lose weight multiple times and frequently shares glimpses of her rigorous workout routine ... showing she's the real workout deal.