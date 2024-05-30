Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Khloe Kardashian Says Her Camel Toe Disappeared When She Lost Weight

Khloe Kardashian My Camel Toe Vanished ... When I Lost Weight!!!

Khloe and Kamille
Hulu

Khloe Kardashian slimming down had an effect in a unique way -- 'cause she says dropping pounds trimmed those hard-to-reach areas as well -- including her freaking vagina.

The reality star opened up about losing weight on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu ... and she says ever since she's lost weight, she's lost her close friend "Camille" -- the name she gave to her camel toe.

khloe kardashian sub
Getty

Watch ... what starts out as a lovely conversation about micro-penises between Khloe and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, takes a personal turn when KK uses the term "microp***" -- before admitting she wishes she had a smaller hoo-ha herself.

Khloe says, "I think a micro-p*** would be fascinating. Doesn’t everyone want a smaller p***? I tend to have a larger p***. Like, when I’m fat, it gets fatter. ‘Cause when I was fat, I had Camille. Now that I’ve been skinnier, Camille disappeared."

Khloe Kardashian Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Khloe Kardashian Through The Years Launch Gallery
Getty

If you didn't know about Khloe's nickname for her lady bits ... she revealed it last year -- saying she'd named it to take the power back when people kept mentioning her vadge showing through her clothes.

At the time, Khloe said she didn't want people to use something she couldn't control against her ... although now it sounds like she's saying diet and exercise will even reach down to a person's crotch, for the better.

Kardashian Hot Shots Of 2023
Launch Gallery
Look Back At It! Launch Gallery

Bottom line ... Khloe's happy with her downsized lady parts -- which have gone from cat to kitten, it seems.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later