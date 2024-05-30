Khloe Kardashian Says Her Camel Toe Disappeared When She Lost Weight

Play video content Hulu

Khloe Kardashian slimming down had an effect in a unique way -- 'cause she says dropping pounds trimmed those hard-to-reach areas as well -- including her freaking vagina.

The reality star opened up about losing weight on Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians" on Hulu ... and she says ever since she's lost weight, she's lost her close friend "Camille" -- the name she gave to her camel toe.

Watch ... what starts out as a lovely conversation about micro-penises between Khloe and her half-sister Kylie Jenner, takes a personal turn when KK uses the term "microp***" -- before admitting she wishes she had a smaller hoo-ha herself.

Khloe says, "I think a micro-p*** would be fascinating. Doesn’t everyone want a smaller p***? I tend to have a larger p***. Like, when I’m fat, it gets fatter. ‘Cause when I was fat, I had Camille. Now that I’ve been skinnier, Camille disappeared."

If you didn't know about Khloe's nickname for her lady bits ... she revealed it last year -- saying she'd named it to take the power back when people kept mentioning her vadge showing through her clothes.

At the time, Khloe said she didn't want people to use something she couldn't control against her ... although now it sounds like she's saying diet and exercise will even reach down to a person's crotch, for the better.