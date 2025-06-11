Kim Kardashian Takes a Shot at Trump Administration Over ICE Raids

Kim Kardashian is coming out swinging against the Trump administration's ICE raids in Los Angeles ... calling the president's immigration policies "inhumane."

The reality TV star posted a statement on her Instagram story Tuesday, offering her opinion on the violent protests that have erupted in downtown L.A. and Paramount — a largely Latino city in L.A. County -- over the past 5 days.

In her post, KK wrote that she was OK with Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents removing violent criminals, but not hardworking people ripped from their families.

She also said having grown up in Los Angeles, she has seen how immigrants are "deeply woven" into the fabric of the city and greatly contribute to their thriving communities.

Kim says we cannot turn a "blind eye" to the injustices done to immigrants just living their lives, insisting, "There HAS to be a BETTER way."

She also says she decided to speak out because of the "inhumane ways" the undocumented migrants have been treated by federal ICE agents conducting raids in L.A.

As you know, the ICE protests kicked off last Friday in downtown L.A. and spread to Paramount before returning to downtown around the federal building.

At times, the demonstrations have turned violent with protesters setting Waymo cars ablaze, destroying property and throwing rocks.

President Trump ordered thousands of National Guardsmen and, in an unprecedented move, 700 Marines to Los Angeles to assist local authorities trying to stamp out the civil unrest.