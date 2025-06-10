LAPD Officer Heckled by Protesters Who Recognize Him From Fast-Food Restaurant

As protests against ICE raids have continued in Los Angeles this week -- sometimes violently -- one particular cop was singled out for ridicule as he stood in riot gear with his squad on the street.

Viral video circulating online shows the moment two protesters in the downtown crowd appear to recognize an LAPD officer as a frequent customer at CAVA, a Mediterranean-style fast-casual restaurant chain, where they claim to work.

An alleged CAVA employee was spotted clowning a police officer at the anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles.

pic.twitter.com/JHJtb7inL0 — No Jumper (@nojumper) June 10, 2025 @nojumper

The two young adults immediately start hazing the cop with hateful comments, who stands stoically ... as the young lady lists the details of the guy's counter order, and says he's always asking for a discount.

A No Jumper reporter wearing a balaclava was on the scene recording ... he asks the cop if he goes to CAVA, and the cop shakes his head no. The reporter says "he does look like he goes to CAVA though."

One of the two hecklers shouts at the cop, "I can't sleep comfortably because of you." He also hurls a series of profane insults at the officer, claiming he'll spit on the cop's food next time, and present a specific body part on his plate.

A CAVA spokesperson tells TMZ they are aware of the video circulating on social media and are actively investigating the incident.

In a statement, CAVA said ... "Hate and threatening language have no place at CAVA and all are welcome at our table. The trust of our guests and the safety of our food are our highest priorities, and any action that compromises them is a clear violation of our values and code of conduct."