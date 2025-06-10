Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

The FBI Launches Manhunt for Alleged Rock-Tossing L.A. Protester

The top federal prosecutor in Southern California has issued a stern warning to an alleged rock-throwing Los Angeles protester — we're coming for you!

On Monday night, the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, released a wanted poster with a mug shot of Elpidio Reyna and a video purportedly showing him hurling stones at federal agents in vehicles driving by him.

In a statement, Essayli said Reyna can run, but he can't hide after tossing rocks at the agents departing from a command center in Paramount — a city in L.A. County where demonstrators protesting the Trump administration's immigration raids turned violent on Saturday.

Essayli called Reyna's caught-on-camera attack "brazen" and pointed out it could have resulted in people dying.

That's why federal prosecutors have already charged Reyna with assault on a federal officer, a sentence that carries up to eight years in prison if convicted.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has offered a $50,000 reward to anyone with information leading to his capture.

Meanwhile, President Trump has deployed 700 U.S. Marines to assist thousands of National Guardsmen in Los Angeles after 4 days of violent protests over the administration's ICE raids that are rounding up undocumented immigrants to deport them back to their countries.

