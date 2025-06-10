Texas Congressman Wesley Hunt Says L.A. Riots Are About Leadership, Not Politics

Play video content TMZ.com

The chaos erupting in L.A. is less about politics and more about a serious leadership problem, according to a Texas congressman.

Rep. Wesley Hunt didn't hold back on "TMZ Live" Tuesday -- telling us the federal government had to deploy 700 Marines and thousands of National Guard troops to restore order in the City of Angels ... because it's all about protecting American streets from looking like a war zone.

Wesley makes it clear to us this isn't about red vs. blue states -- it’s about who's actually leading with backbone, and in his eyes, Texas is setting the bar.

Catch the clip ... 'cause he reminded us that while Texas had protests over George Floyd, there was no rioting, no looting, and no buildings torched -- and he credits that to strong leadership and respect for the rule of law ... and mentions the state's gun culture as well.

He adds that the looting often ends up hurting Black and brown communities the most -- the very people the protests claim to support.

So what's the answer? Watch the full clip -- because Wesley doesn’t mince words!