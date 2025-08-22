Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Khloe Kardashian Wears Glamorous, Body-Hugging Look For Pal's Birthday

Khloe Kardashian Spotted: Bombshell in Action!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Khloe & Kim Kardashian Celebrate Olivia Pierson in Style
Instagram / @khloekardashian

If Khloe Kardashian’s got one superpower ... it’s serving a look -- and she did exactly that while turning up for her BFF Olivia Pierson’s birthday bash.

Check out these IG snaps ... Khloe was straight-up serving in a curve-hugging white dress with black spots -- complete with a plunging slit that even flashed a peek at her bra.

khloe kardashian olivia party instagram 1
Instagram / @khloekardashian

Khloe was giving full vixen vibes... rocking sky-high red heels that amped up her look while she struck pose after pose with her crew.

khloe kardashian olivia party instagram 4
Instagram / @khloekardashian

You’d think Khloe’s killer look would’ve snatched all the spotlight -- but nope, birthday girl Olivia was just as smokin’.

khloe kardashian olivia party instagram 5
Instagram / @khloekardashian

Looks like Khloe’s fully locked into her girl gang groove!

