Khloe Kardashian Wears Glamorous, Body-Hugging Look For Pal's Birthday
If Khloe Kardashian’s got one superpower ... it’s serving a look -- and she did exactly that while turning up for her BFF Olivia Pierson’s birthday bash.
Check out these IG snaps ... Khloe was straight-up serving in a curve-hugging white dress with black spots -- complete with a plunging slit that even flashed a peek at her bra.
Khloe was giving full vixen vibes... rocking sky-high red heels that amped up her look while she struck pose after pose with her crew.
You’d think Khloe’s killer look would’ve snatched all the spotlight -- but nope, birthday girl Olivia was just as smokin’.
Looks like Khloe’s fully locked into her girl gang groove!