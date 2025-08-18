Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian Flashes Cleavage On Board Private Jet, Posts Risqué Pics

Kim Kardashian Cleavage Cleared for Takeoff!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kim Kardashian Boobs On A Plane
Kim Kardashian kickstarted her week by causing some serious cabin pressure -- 'cause she stripped down for one heck of a sky-high tease on her way to Korea!

The reality star's Monday IG was straight-up NSFW -- flying private with sister Khloé Kardashian and pal La La Anthony in fur coats, before stripping down in the jet bathroom to flaunt her famous cleavage.

Kim slipped in some major SKIMS promo for the near-naked snap -- rocking shapewear hiked up high, though it barely contained all that voluptuousness.

The trio also showed off SKIMS' new face shapewear -- banking on touching down in Korea looking extra snatched and lifted.

Kim Kardashian's Hot Shots
All in all, it was less mile-high club ... more mile-high runway -- with champagne, chest checks, and chaos turning the jet into into a full-blown sky-high spectacle.

