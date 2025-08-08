Kim Kardashian Says Stem Cell Treatments Helping Her With Chronic Back Pain

Kim Kardashian is praising the benefits of a regenerative medical procedure she says cured her from a torn shoulder and chronic back pain.

In an Instagram post Friday morning, Kim opened up about her "stem cell journey" ... revealing she's been getting stem cell therapy down in Mexico because it's not accessible in the United States.

Kim says two years ago she tore her shoulder lifting weights, resulting in "debilitating pain." She says she tried everything to find relief, then learned about stem cells and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna.

She says she got a stem cell treatment and felt immediate results ... regaining full range of motion. Ever since, she's said her shoulder has felt completely normal.

Kim says she went back to the well after dealing with chronic back pain she's been suffering with for years ... and, once again, she says stem cell treatment delivered relief and eliminated her "unbearable pain."

She says she can't recommend stem cell treatments enough because "it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."