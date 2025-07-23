Kim Kardashian Rocks Black Corset Bodysuit, See the Hot Pic

And I got The Photo To Prove It!!!

Kim Kardashian is like a fine wine ... she gets better with age, and her latest photo shoot is a perfect example.

Just look at Kim in her black corset bodysuit standing in front of a mirror inside an elegant room somewhere on Earth.

Her outfit, though, is out of this world -- and certain to make any guy grovel at her feet. Kim posted the series of hot pics on her Instagram with a short caption that read "Mugler Magic." Mugler, of course, is a chic clothing brand that sells bodysuits and leggings, as well as fragrances.

Several of the snaps capture Kim getting fitted by a tailor in the room ... other pics show a red-headed model who previously wore a similar -- if not, identical -- bodysuit on a runway at a 1998 fashion show in Paris, France.

As for her body, Kim is in the best shape of her life, showing off her hourglass figure. Like we said ... Kim's a wonderful Chardonnay.