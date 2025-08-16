Kim Kardashian Changes Her Look in Sizzling New Photo

Has a Hot New Blonde Look For Yuh!

Kim Kardashian is trying out a new lighter look ... but it's not the first time she's gone blonde!

The reality star -- who's typically known for her silky black hair -- hopped on Instagram Friday and posted a pic of herself with her new blond 'do and dark roots.

Kim capped it off with a lock of hair draped in front of her smooth face and puckered lips. She also attached a hair clip to her blonde strands at her forehead.

Gotta say -- Kim is really smokin' in this snap ... and her fans think so, too. Many wrote comments under Kim's caption, which read ... "About that time."

One fan said, "I love blonde Kim so much." Another wrote, "Beautiful look." And still another gushed, "Princess."

This isn't the first time Kim has gone blonde, and it likely won't be the last. In 2024, she went to the MET Gala with platinum blonde hair. In 2022, Kim mirrored Marilyn Monroe's hairstyle while again appearing at the MET Gala.