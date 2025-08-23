Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Arrive at Mother Jacklyn's Funeral

Jeff Bezos is getting support from his wife, Lauren Sánchez, at his mother Jacklyn's funeral ... arriving hand-in-hand with the new Mrs. Bezos at a funeral home in Florida.

The newlyweds kept a low profile as they stepped out of a black SUV parked in front of a funeral home in West Miami, Florida on Friday ... where Jeff and Lauren joined other members of the Bezos family -- including brother Mark and stepfather Mike -- for an intimate funeral honoring the matriarch.

The private service was held at the Caballero Rivero Westchester funeral home, located west of Little Havana. It's believed no more than 50 people attended the intimate send off.

Jeff announced the death of his mother on Instagram last week, where he confirmed Jacklyn passed away following a battle with Lewy Body Dementia -- a progressive brain disorder.

He added ... "She passed away today, surrounded by so many of us who loved her — her kids, grandkids, and my dad. I know she felt our love in those final moments."

Given her health struggles, Jacklyn was understandably absent from Jeff and Lauren's lavish Italian wedding in June ... which was attended by the likes of Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Orlando Bloom, among other A-listers.

She was 78 years old.