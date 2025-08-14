Jeff Bezos' Mother Jacklyn Dead at 78

Jeff Bezos is facing heartbreak -- his mother, Jacklyn "Jackie" Bezos, has died at 78.

The Bezos Family Foundation announced the sad news Thursday, sharing a photo of Jackie along with a lengthy tribute, saying she died peacefully at her Miami home.

While the cause of death hasn’t been revealed, the Foundation noted she was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia in 2020.

It also thanked the healthcare team that cared for her and praised her husband, Mike, for staying by her side through it all.

The tribute reflected on her life and legacy, calling her "the true meaning of grit and determination, kindness and service to others" -- values she passed on, including kindness, resilience, and the importance of togetherness.

Jeff's new wife Lauren Sánchez re-shared the post on her IG Stories, adding a broken heart emoji.

Jacklyn had Jeff at 17 with first husband, Ted Jorgensen, but split when Jeff was just a toddler. She later married Miguel 'Mike' Bezos, and they famously invested just under $250K into Jeff’s then-new venture -- Amazon -- in 1995.

She was 78.