Priscilla Presley 'Pulled Plug' on Lisa Marie to Control Elvis Estate, Lawsuit Claims

Priscilla Presley exploited her own daughter's health crisis to gain control of the Elvis Presley Estate, allegedly yanking life support from Lisa Marie when her heart stopped, according to a new lawsuit -- but Priscilla strongly denies the claim.

Elvis' ex-wife is being sued by her former business partners, and in the $50 million lawsuit, they lay out serious allegations -- claiming "Priscilla pulled the plug within hours of Lisa being admitted" in January 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the plaintiff's claim Priscilla made that fateful decision before Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, was able to get to the hospital -- and, despite Lisa Marie having signed a directive to "prolong her life."

The suit, filed by Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko, says Priscilla figured Lisa Marie's death would end her daughter's efforts to remove Priscilla as the sole trustee of Lisa's irrevocable life insurance trust. They allege Priscilla wanted to control the trust, and ultimately, Graceland.

And, get this ... the lawsuit says Lisa was noticeably ill and complained to Priscilla about her health when they attended the 2023 Golden Globes together -- but, "Priscilla ignored the warning signs despite being only a short drive from the world-renowned Cedars-Sinai Medical Center."

Instead, the suit says Priscilla "clasped to the spotlight, going out to the Chateau Marmont for drinks with Lisa, and then sent Lisa on a long drive to her Calabasas home." A little over 24 hours later, Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest.

In the docs, Kruse and Fialko allege the next week -- prior to Lisa Marie's funeral -- Priscilla exclaimed ... "I'm the queen. I'm in charge of Graceland."

Priscilla's attorney Marty Singer tells TMZ ... the allegations are "fabricated, malicious lies."

TMZ broke the story ... a trust battle broke out in the wake of Lisa Marie's death, with Priscilla challenging an amendment to Lisa Marie's trust, which eliminated both Priscilla and Lisa's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees and left Riley as the sole trustee.