Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Priscilla Presley Settles Dispute Over Lisa Marie's Trust, Gets Millions From Estate

Priscilla Presley Settles Dispute Over Lisa Marie's Trust ... Gets Millions From Estate

5/16/2023 10:24 AM PT
priscilla presley lisa marie presley
TMZ/Getty Composite

Priscilla Presley is no longer beefing with her granddaughter Riley Keough ... they just settled their dispute over Lisa Marie's trust, and we're told Priscilla's walking away with fatter pockets.

Priscila and Riley's legal teams were in court Tuesday, where they reached a settlement over who controls Lisa's trust, which reportedly includes the Graceland mansion and a stake in the lucrative Elvis Presley Enterprises.

Sources connected tell TMZ ... Lisa Marie's estate paid an undisclosed sum of money to Priscilla to settle the dispute. Our sources say it's in the millions.

Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley
Shutterstock Premier

TMZ broke the story ... a trust battle broke out in the wake of Lisa Marie's death back in January, with her mom Priscilla challenging an amendment to Lisa Marie's trust, which eliminated both Priscilla and Lisa's former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees and left Riley as the sole trustee.

Lisa Marie Presley Family Photos
Launch Gallery
Lisa Marie Presley Family Photos Launch Gallery
Getty

Priscilla questioned the validity of the amendment. She claimed it was never delivered to her, the document misspelled her name, the date on the document was suspicious, and Lisa Marie's signature appeared "inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."

Lisa Marie Presley Through the Years
Launch Gallery
Remembering Lisa Marie Launch Gallery
Getty

There was a ton of money on the line ... and now it looks like Priscilla's getting a chunk of change.

Priscilla's attorney announced the settlement outside the courtroom after the hearing, saying ... "The families are happy. Everybody is happy and excited for the future."

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later