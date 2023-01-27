Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Priscilla Presley Challenges Lisa Marie's Trust Document, May be Fraudulent

Priscilla Presley Challenges Lisa Marie's Trust ... Claims Amendment May Be Fraudulent

1/27/2023 9:51 AM PT
priscilla presley lisa marie presley
Getty Composite

Things have gotten almost immediately contentious in the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death. Turns out there's apparent beef between Lisa's mom and her oldest daughter.

lisa marie presley priscilla presley
Getty

Priscilla Presley has filed legal docs, asking a judge to set aside an amendment to Lisa's 2010 trust, and money is on the line. Priscilla was named trustee, along with Lisa's former business manager, Barry Siegel, to run things.

Lisa Marie Benjamin and Riley Keough
Getty

Priscilla says she discovered what appears to be an amendment to the trust, eliminating both her and Siegel as trustees and appointing Riley and Benjamin Keough as trustees.

Priscilla Presley, Austin Butler and Lisa Marie Presley
Shutterstock Premier

According to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Priscilla is questioning the validity and authenticity of the amendment, claiming it was never delivered to Priscilla, the date on the document is suspicious, the document misspells Priscilla's name, and Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature."

TMZ INVESTIGATES

As you know, Benjamin died by suicide in 2020, and Lisa broke ties with Siegel after claiming he gutted her assets. Since Benjamin has passed, the amendment would leave Riley as the sole trustee.

Priscilla wants the amendment declared invalid. This squarely puts Priscilla at odds with her granddaughter.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later