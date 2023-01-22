Lisa Marie Presley's Public Funeral at Graceland, Watch it Live Here

Lisa Marie Presley's celebration of life at Graceland is almost underway, as her family members, friends and countless Elvis Presley fans gather to honor her -- and we have the whole event live streaming here.

The late singer's memorial service is going down on the front lawn of Elvis' legendary estate in Memphis, and, as expected ... there's an impressive turnout to honor the King of Rock 'n Roll's only child.

Austin Butler, who played Elvis in the new movie, just arrived with Kaia Gerber.

After the service, there will be a procession to Lisa's final resting place in Meditation Garden -- an area in Graceland's backyard where several other Presley family members are buried, including her father and her son, Benjamin ... who died by suicide in 2020.

As we first reported, Elvis and Priscilla's daughter suffered a cardiac arrest while she was at home on Jan. 12. Her housekeeper found her unresponsive, and after paramedics resuscitated her, Lisa Marie was transported to a hospital. She died that evening after suffering a second cardiac arrest.

TMZ broke the story ... a smaller group gathered this weekend, prior to the public service. Sources with direct knowledge told us Lisa's 3 daughters, her mom Priscilla, and ex-husbands Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood were going to be together to mourn their loss.

We were told the ceremony would be extremely private, and those attending would be asked to sign an NDA to prevent details about the service from leaking.

Now, it's the public's turn -- including waves of Elvis fans -- to say their final goodbye to Lisa Marie.