Lisa Marie Presley's Twin Daughters Won't Go Back to Home Where She Suffered Cardiac Arrest

Lisa Marie Presley's twins are deeply traumatized by the sudden death of their mom and will not return to the house where she went into full cardiac arrest ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the family tell TMZ ... 14-year-old Finley and Harper have spent a lot of time at Priscilla Presley's home in L.A. since Lisa's death. We're told their older sister, Riley Keough, has been there as well ... and everyone is relying on each other for support.

Our sources say Michael Lockwood, the girls' father, has also been central in making sure their needs are being taken care of during an impossibly difficult time.

Lisa Marie's son, Benjamin, took his own life back in 2020 ... and less than a year later, Lisa Marie sold the home where the incident occurred. It was just too traumatic for her and the family.

TMZ broke the story, Lisa Marie's housekeeper discovered her in full cardiac arrest Thursday morning just as Danny Keough -- Lisa Marie's ex who was living with her -- got home from dropping the twins off at school.

Keough immediately started CPR, and paramedics were able to get a pulse before transport, but Lisa Marie later died at the hospital.