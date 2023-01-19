Lisa Marie Presley Honored at Graceland Ahead of Funeral

Lisa Marie Presley is being remembered at Graceland before she's laid to rest ... with folks flocking to the famous family compound to see her old photos, clothes and baby toys.

Graceland is buzzing with activity Thursday, just a few days before Lisa's celebration of life ceremony ... and, obviously lots of attention is being paid to the LMP exhibit.

As you can see, there are tons of items on display from Lisa's life ... including a bunch of photos with Elvis Presley, outfits and mementos from her childhood.

Elvis named his private plane after his only child ... and the jet is on display too.

Meanwhile, Graceland is preparing for Lisa Marie's memorial service, which is happening Sunday -- when a huge crowd is expected. Folks have already begun leaving flowers outside the grounds.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story ... Lisa Marie's gravesite is being excavated in the famous backyard fountain area where Elvis and his parents are buried. LMP's son is also buried there, and she will be buried next to him.

Play video content TMZ.com