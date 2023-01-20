Lisa Marie Presley's Friends and Family Gathering for Private Graceland Memorial

Lisa Marie Presley's family and closest friends will get their chance to give her a personal goodbye before the public descends on Graceland to pay respects this weekend ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us Lisa Marie's 3 daughters, her mother Priscilla Presley, exes Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood will all be a part of a small group gathering at Graceland before Sunday to mourn her loss.

We're told the ceremony will be extremely private, and those attending will be asked to sign an NDA to prevent details about the service leaking.

Our sources say in addition to the private memorial, the family will also attend Sunday's public service at Graceland. We're told the family is assuming Austin Butler -- who played Elvis in the new Oscar-buzz-worthy film -- will attend Sunday, but he has not yet confirmed.

As for Lisa Marie's twin 14-year-old daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood, our sources say they've been staying with their dad, Michael, at his home since Lisa Marie died.

Play video content TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story -- crews at Graceland got to work earlier this week preparing Lisa Marie's plot ... across from her dad, and next to her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020.

The L.A. County Coroner has not yet determined Lisa Marie's official cause of death ... and toxicology test results will take several months.