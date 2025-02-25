Graceland Auction Scammer Pleads Guilty to Fraud in Memphis Plea Deal

A woman charged by the feds in an alleged scheme to "steal" Elvis Presley's Graceland estate mansion has pleaded guilty to mail fraud ... but her aggravated identity theft charge has been dismissed.

Lisa Jeanine Findley claimed Lisa Marie Presley -- Elvis' daughter -- had borrowed $3.8 million and put up Graceland as collateral, before Lisa Marie died in 2023. Findley then threatened to auction off Graceland if the Presley family didn't pay off the loan

Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, filed a lawsuit claiming the company's alleged loan documents were fraudulent -- and a judge stopped the proceedings.

The FBI launched a criminal investigation, resulting in Findley's arrest.

As we told you at the time, Lisa Marie never took out a $3.8 million loan, and the notary who supposedly witnessed Lisa Marie signing the loan documents says that never happened ... she never even encountered Lisa Marie, ever.

Findley had previously pleaded not guilty to both charges ... but she agreed to a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday in Memphis, Tennessee, the Associated Press reports.

Findley had pretended to be three separate individuals in the scam, and published a fake foreclosure notice about Graceland in Memphis in May last year, according to the AP, and she later tried to blame a nonexistent Nigerian identity thief.