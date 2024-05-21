Elvis Presley's Nightstand Bible From Graceland Up For Auction

One lucky Elvis Presley fan's gonna need more than a hope and a prayer to get his personal Bible, they'll need a lotta money, too, as it's about to go up on the auction block.

GWS Auctions already has one bid at $30k, and will open up the live auction starting May 25. The Bible has "Elvis Aaron Presley" embossed in gold, and is chock-full of bookmarked pages and underlined passages that hit home for the singer.

The Bible is accompanied by a handwritten letter from Elvis' cousin, Patsy Presley ... and according to the auction house the book was 1 of 3 found by her and Elvis' dad when they were packing up his stuff shortly after he passed.

They say this particular one up for auction was found in Elvis' nightstand.

No doubt about it, Elvis was more than just a rock star -- he was deeply spiritual and was known to turn to the Bible to calm his nerves and say a prayer before hitting the stage for a killer show.

But, plot twist ... the auction house's owner is Priscilla's former business partner Brigitte Kruse, who filed a lawsuit earlier this year, claiming Priscilla left her high and dry without a whisper of her financial woes when they teamed up.

Also, Elvis' personal Bible hitting the auction block comes amid news of Graceland's potential foreclosure auction -- which Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough is pulling out all the stops to prevent ... as she claims it's based on fraudulent loan docs.