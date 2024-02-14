Priscilla Presley Accused Of Recently Being 'Broke' in Lawsuit

Priscilla Presley is being taken to court by a woman who says she partnered with her to help her get out of some financial difficulties ... ones she claims left Elvis's ex-wife broke.

According to legal docs filed back in September 2023, obtained by TMZ, Priscilla is being sued by a woman named Brigitte Kruse, who claims she partnered with Priscilla in 2022 to form a company called Priscilla Presley Partners.

The idea, Kruse says, was to manage her business and personal affairs and "prevent Priscilla's financial ruin and public embarrassment" -- this according to the lawsuit.

Kruse claims that, at the time, Priscilla was on the brink of insolvency ... facing nearly $700K in unpaid tax debt with no assurance of future income. She alleges Priscilla was about 60 days away from financial collapse.

Kruse says she's spent a significant amount of money and time developing projects to launch in conjunction with Sofia Coppola's "Priscilla" movie that came out recently ... but claims Priscilla abruptly cut off all communication around August 2023 and left her out in the cold on all the money that may have come in since then.

Kruse is suing for breach of contract and seeking unspecified damages.

Priscilla has filed a motion to dismiss the suit, claiming she tried to get out of the arrangement after she learned "Kruse and her associate were attempting to misappropriate Ms. Presley's assets and were engaging in other acts of wrongdoing."

Marty Singer, Priscilla's attorney also tells TMZ the claims made against her in the lawsuit are completely without merit.

He adds: "My client made significant claims against PPP and its principals Brigitte Kruse and Kevin Fialko for misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars long before this specious lawsuit was filed. We fully anticipate that my client will be vindicated and obtain a judgment against them."