Priscilla Presley Once Dated Robert Kardashian

Priscilla Presley was very nearly a Kardashian ... had her unwavering loyalty to her ex, Elvis Presley -- and lack of cooking skills -- not been an issue for Robert Kardashian.

In light of the new movie based on her romance with the King of Rock & Roll, Priscilla has been doing lots of promo lately ... revealing in a Q&A that she had "never wanted to marry again" after Elvis because no one would match up to him.

And no one had better first-hand knowledge of her devotion to the icon post-split than Robert ... who was head over heels for her when they first met and thought they would marry and have babies together.

However, in book extracts revisited by TMZ from 2017's "The Kardashians: An American Drama," it's said that he frequently felt like a third wheel as Elvis would repeatedly interrupt their romance in bizarre and controlling ways.

In the book, a close pal recalled Robert complaining that Elvis called while he was making love to Priscilla ... who then propped the bedside receiver on the pillow between them -- forcing him to listen to their convo. Awkward.

Elsewhere, it was added that despite their split, Elvis did not want his ex to see other men for the sake of their daughter Lisa Marie -- which bothered Robert.

Another blow for him was that the romance came at the expense of family affairs as his older brother Tom was also interested in Priscilla ... and when she chose Rob, it ignited envy within Tom.

But Rob's bud Joni Migdal said the final straw in their relationship was when Priscilla prepared unsavory food for the lawyer one night ... which he HATED and suggested she never make dinner for him again!

His desire to forge a life together with Priscilla dissipated soon after -- and as we all know, Rob went on to marry Kris Jenner ... later welcoming their four children, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob -- now some of the most notable figures in the entertainment industry. Rob and KJ were married from 1978 to 1991.