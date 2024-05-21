Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Graceland Set For Foreclosure, Elvis Presley Heir Riley Keough Claims Fraud

GRACELAND Elvis' Home in Foreclosure ... Riley Keough Cries Fraud, Fights Sale!!!

Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, is fighting tooth and nail to prevent Graceland from being sold in a foreclosure auction -- a move she claims is based on fraudulent documents.

Riley -- who inherited Graceland from her late mother Lisa Marie Presley -- filed docs to block the foreclosure auction of the historic Memphis property, which is set to go down in just 2 days.

The notice of the sale says the foreclosure is based on Lisa Marie having signed docs to borrow $3.8 mil from a company called Naussany Investments and Private Lending, and she apparently used Graceland as collateral.

The company claims Lisa Marie defaulted on that loan before she died last year, which is why it's trying to auction off Graceland.

But, in the lawsuit filed in Shelby County Chancery Court against Naussany, Riley is calling BS, saying her mom never borrowed any money from them.

RK's also claiming in the docs the signatures on the deed are forged ... and even says the notary confirmed she neither met Lisa Marie, nor notarized any document for her.

Even Priscilla Presley -- Riley's grandmother and Elvis's ex-wife -- chimed in on the matter ... writing, "It's a scam!" on her X account.

Lisa Marie inherited Graceland after her father's death in 1977 ... and after some back and forth with Priscilla, Riley was put in charge of the estate following Lisa Marie's death in Jan 2023.

A hearing for the matter is set for Wednesday, but for now, Graceland -- which is a National Historic Landmark, btw -- is going on the auction block Thursday. And, that is wild!

