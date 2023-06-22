Elvis Presley Estate Officials Slam 'Priscilla,' Priscilla Presley Praises Movie

The upcoming movie on Elvis and Priscilla has enraged some members of the Elvis Estate, who say the flick is a travesty.

Multiple officials connected to the estate tell TMZ, the film, "Priscilla," was produced without the Estate's knowledge or consent ... and they're ripping it as another Priscilla money grab.

The movie is written and directed by Sofia Coppola and its based on Priscilla's famous 1985 memoir, "Elvis and Me," telling the story of their early romance. Jacob Elordi plays Elvis opposite Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla.

One Estate official who saw the film describes Coppla's writing and directing as "horrible," adding "It feels like a college movie. The set designs are just horrific, it's not what Graceland looks like."

Priscilla has a very different take ... she tells TMZ, "I am very excited to see the interpretation of my book by the masterful Sofia Coppola. She has such an extraordinary perspective and I have always been such an admirer of her work. I'm certain this movie will take everyone on an emotional journey."

Play video content TMZ.com

It sounds like the movie does take the Elvis officials on an emotional journey ... just not a good one.

Money has been a bone of contention with the Pressley family lately ... as we reported, Priscilla settled her legal beef with her granddaughter Riley, who paid Priscilla a lot of money -- we're told millions of dollars -- to end her beef over who will control Lisa Marie's trust.