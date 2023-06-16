Priscilla Presley Posts Pic With Lisa Marie's Daughters After Trust Dispute Ends

Priscilla Presley is signaling a family truce ... seemingly showing they all made nice after the end of a bitter dispute over her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's trust.

Priscilla just posted a photo with her granddaughters ... Riley Keough and twins Harper and Finley. It's unclear when the photo was snapped, though Priscilla says it's from the twins' middle school graduation ... and it's currently grad season.

It's a pretty strong signal from Priscilla ... remember, she was recently battling with Riley over control of Lisa's trust after Elvis Presley's only child died suddenly.

As we reported, Priscilla and Riley ultimately settled their beef ... Riley is the sole trustee and Priscilla walked away with a seven-figure payday, though her request to be buried next to Elvis at Graceland was denied.

Riley filed legal docs this week asking the court to approve the settlement ... which also calls for Lisa's ex-husband Michael Lockwood to be the guardian ad litem regarding these estate matters for Harper and Finley.