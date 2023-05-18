Priscilla Presley Asked To Be Buried Next to Elvis In Negotiations Over Lisa Marie's Trust

Priscilla Presley may have settled her dispute over Lisa Marie's trust for millions of dollars, but she lost out on one of her big asks ... being buried next to "The King" -- this according to sources with direct knowledge.

Our sources say ... while Priscilla and her granddaughter, Riley Keough, battled over Lisa Marie's trust ... Priscilla wanted something other than money ... a burial spot next to her ex-husband, Elvis Presley.

Elvis is buried at Graceland, his legendary Memphis estate, flanked by the gravesites of his mother and father. Thus the issue ... if Priscilla were to be buried next to Elvis, who moves?

We're told Priscilla's request was a non-starter, and she backed down without much discussion.

While Priscilla may not know her final resting place, she still walked away with an impressive settlement. We're told she will get millions in return for dropping her claims over who controls Lisa's trust, which includes the Graceland mansion and a stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises.