Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Asks Court To Approve Settlement, Confirm Sole Trustee

Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough seems to be getting close to the finish line in her winding journey to take over her mother's trust ... she just needs a stamp of approval from the court.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Riley wants the court to approve the settlement confirming she's the sole trustee of Lisa's trust ... which holds the proceeds of a life insurance policy.

As we previously reported, Riley and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, recently settled their dispute over who would control Lisa's trust ... agreeing to a settlement where Riley got control and Priscilla got a seven-figure payday.

Riley wants the court to approve the settlement the family agreed to ... which also confirms Lisa's ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, as the guardian ad litem regarding these estate matters for their 14-year-old twin girls.

Remember ... when Elvis Presley's only child died back in January, there was a lot of behind-the-scenes family drama ... with Priscilla and Michael squaring off against Riley.