Graceland Tour Honors Lisa Marie Presley With Rare Look at Elvis Family Items

Lisa Marie Presley's life and legacy were celebrated at Graceland ... to honor the arrival of the late singer's memoir.

Fans of Elvis Presley's daughter were invited into the King of Rock 'n' Roll's famous home for an exclusive experience, which included a rare glimpse of some of the estate's more intimate artifacts.

The celebration came days ahead of the release of "From Here to the Great Unknown: A Memoir," Lisa Marie's book that daughter Riley Keough completed in the wake of her mother's passing in 2023.

The Graceland visit was an Elvis fan's dream. The tour -- made up of groups of no more than 17 people -- kicked off with a 7-minute welcome message that detailed the rock legend's life.

The voiceover also featured a recording from Elvis, in which he related his happiest memories with his family at the property.

Following this greeting, the groups were guided throughout Graceland, where each room in the manse gave a glimpse into Lisa Marie's life. For instance, the front room included a key to a golf buggy ... a cart LMP used to ride around in with her famous father.

Later in life, Lisa Marie reportedly also drove around Graceland in the cart with her twin daughters, Finley and Harper.

Several other personal mementos were on display, including a few sweet pics from Lisa Marie's childhood, her former high chair, tricycle, and white fur jacket, among other items.

Play video content TMZ.com

Visitors even got a closer look at a scarf gifted to Lisa Marie by Elvis, who had a message inscribed on it ... "To Yisa. Long Beach Arena. I love my Lisa. Daddy."

Elvis reportedly gave Lisa Marie the scarf so she wouldn't feel left out when he gave his famous scarves to attendees of his shows.

Lisa Marie died in Los Angeles in January 2023 after suffering from a bowel obstruction caused by side effects from an earlier weight-loss surgery. She was only 54.