Lisa Marie Presley Kept Dead Son Benjamin's Body at Home for 2 Months

Lisa Marie Presley was so heartbroken over her son Benjamin Keough's death she kept his body at home for two months, according to her new memoir, which was completed by her daughter, Riley Keough, after her own death in 2023.

In a segment from the memoir "From Here to the Great Unknown," Lisa Marie revealed she fought to stay alive for her kids, including her twin daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood, now 16 -- and that’s why she couldn’t bring herself to say goodbye to Benjamin right away.

While Lisa Marie wrestled with the decision of whether to bury Benjamin in Hawaii or at Graceland, in Tennessee -- where Elvis is buried -- she kept him in a separate casita at her home in Calabasas, California. It worked out since California doesn’t have laws requiring immediate burial.

Lisa Marie shared she found a compassionate funeral home owner who brought Ben to her, and she kept him at 55 degrees in her home to preserve his body.

She admitted it was pretty weird having her son there, saying, "I think it would scare the living f***ing piss out of anybody else to have their son there like that. But not me."

Nonetheless, Lisa Marie took it a step further -- she and Riley honored Benjamin by getting matching tattoos.