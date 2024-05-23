Tennessee Attorney General Looking into Graceland Foreclosure Attempt

Tennessee's top cop is stepping up for the King ... officially checking out misconduct allegations against the lending company that attempted to foreclose on Elvis Presley's estate.

TN Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Thursday his office is investigating Naussany Investments and Private Lending, LLC -- the company that set the wheels in motion for Graceland to be auctioned off ... that is, until Elvis' granddaughter Riley Keough accused the company of fraud.

Skrmetti said, “I have asked my lawyers to look into this matter, determine the full extent of any misconduct that may have occurred, and identify what we can do to protect both Elvis Presley’s heirs and anyone else who may be similarly threatened.”

This all stems from an alleged $3.8 million loan Naussany says Lisa Marie Presley took, and never paid back before she died ... and it claimed she put up Graceland as collateral.

Riley said her mother's signatures on the loan paperwork were forged, and took the company to court to prove it. Priscilla Presley agreed ... calling the claims a "scam" via X.

The scheduled auction was blocked on Wednesday, when a judge put a hold on the sale -- and then suddenly, and mysteriously, Naussany withdrew its claim on Graceland.