Graceland Auction Blocked, For Now
Graceland Auction Blocked!!! Elvis' Granddaughter Wins, For Now
Elvis Presley's Memphis home is staying in the family ... a judge just blocked the scheduled auction of Graceland by approving the restraining order Elvis' granddaughter, Riley Keough, requested
An emergency court hearing went down Wednesday morning in Memphis, where attorneys for Riley presented their case to stop the auction which was planned for Thursday.
As we reported, a company called Naussany Investments and Private Lending claims Lisa Marie Presley failed to pay back a $3.8 million loan, and Graceland was the collateral. Riley, who inherited Graceland when her mother died, filed docs calling Naussany's alleged loan docs fraudulent.
Another reason the judge likely blocked the auction is ... Graceland is no ordinary family estate. It's also a National Historic Landmark, and in fact the judge said, "The real estate is considered unique under Tennessee law."
If the auction had gone forward the judge said it would be "considered irreparable harm" -- not only to the Presley family, but potentially to the city of Memphis. Fact is, the whole region generates tremendous tourism dollars from the millions of annual visitors to Elvis' home.