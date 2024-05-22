Graceland Auction Blocked, For Now

Elvis Presley's Memphis home is staying in the family ... a judge just blocked the scheduled auction of Graceland by approving the restraining order Elvis' granddaughter, Riley Keough, requested

An emergency court hearing went down Wednesday morning in Memphis, where attorneys for Riley presented their case to stop the auction which was planned for Thursday.

As we reported, a company called Naussany Investments and Private Lending claims Lisa Marie Presley failed to pay back a $3.8 million loan, and Graceland was the collateral. Riley, who inherited Graceland when her mother died, filed docs calling Naussany's alleged loan docs fraudulent.

Another reason the judge likely blocked the auction is ... Graceland is no ordinary family estate. It's also a National Historic Landmark, and in fact the judge said, "The real estate is considered unique under Tennessee law."