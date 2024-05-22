Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Graceland Auction Blocked, For Now

Graceland Auction Blocked!!! Elvis' Granddaughter Wins, For Now

Elvis Presley Mai
Getty Composite

Elvis Presley's Memphis home is staying in the family ... a judge just blocked the scheduled auction of Graceland by approving the restraining order Elvis' granddaughter, Riley Keough, requested

Inside Graceland
Launch Gallery
Inside Graceland Launch Gallery
Getty

An emergency court hearing went down Wednesday morning in Memphis, where attorneys for Riley presented their case to stop the auction which was planned for Thursday.

RULING FOR NO AUCTION

As we reported, a company called Naussany Investments and Private Lending claims Lisa Marie Presley failed to pay back a $3.8 million loan, and Graceland was the collateral. Riley, who inherited Graceland when her mother died, filed docs calling Naussany's alleged loan docs fraudulent.

Another reason the judge likely blocked the auction is ... Graceland is no ordinary family estate. It's also a National Historic Landmark, and in fact the judge said, "The real estate is considered unique under Tennessee law."

Remembering Elvis Presley
Launch Gallery
Remembering Elvis Presley Launch Gallery
Getty

If the auction had gone forward the judge said it would be "considered irreparable harm" -- not only to the Presley family, but potentially to the city of Memphis. Fact is, the whole region generates tremendous tourism dollars from the millions of annual visitors to Elvis' home.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later