Elvis Presley Christmas 1971 Home Video Up For Auction

Elvis Presley fans with money to spare can buy a beloved family memory preserved on tape ... 'cause video of the 1971 Presley Christmas is now up for auction.

Gotta Have Rock and Roll, a popular auction site with tons of music memorabilia, is putting a three-minute long 8MM film of the holiday up for sale.

The video captures Elvis, Priscilla and three-year-old Lisa Marie Presley ... with the rock and roll superstar chasing after his little girl.

Elvis superfans will know this is the last Christmas the singer and his wife spent as a happily married couple ... with Priscilla filing for divorce just a couple months later -- and finalizing their split in 1973.

According to Gotta Have Rock and Roll, this was the last time the three were togeher on Christmas Day. The divorce, followed by Elvis untimely death in 1977, preventing them from coming together on future holidays.

Bidding on the video is open until December 6 ... with a minimum required bid of $50k. The auction house estimates the film will bring in between $80k and $100k.