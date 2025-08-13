Priscilla Presley Lawyer Rips Lisa Marie Claims as Disgusting Publicity Stunt

Priscilla Presley's lawyer is firing back at the former business partners suing her and alleging she let Lisa Marie Presley die so she could take control of Graceland ... telling us their lawsuit is one of the most shameful, ridiculous, salacious and meritless things he's ever seen.

Priscilla's attorney, Marty Singer, tells TMZ ... the lawsuit against Elvis Presley's ex-wife is "nothing more than a sad and vicious attempt to falsely tarnish the reputation of an eighty-year-old woman."

Singer says Priscilla's legal foes here are on their fourth different set of lawyers and he says the lawsuit is a "disgusting publicity stunt."

He adds ... "Accusing a grieving mother of contributing to her daughter’s death is not savvy advocacy; it is malicious character assassination, and should be broadly condemned. These fabricated claims have absolutely no validity and we are confident this case will be dismissed."

As we reported ... a lawsuit filed Wednesday claims Priscilla knew Lisa Marie was gearing up to remove her from Lisa Marie's trust and alleges Priscilla pulled the plug on Lisa Marie when she was hospitalized as a way to try and gain control of the estate and Graceland.

Singer also tells us Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's daughter, "stands behind her grandmother 100% and is equally disgusted with this latest, vicious attempt by Kruse to attempt to ruin her grandmother’s life."

We broke the story ... Priscilla sued Kruse and Fialko in July 2024 for financial elder abuse, alleging they took advantage of her and bilked her out of more than $1 million.