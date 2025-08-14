Champion Bodybuilder Hayley McNeff Dead At 37

Another tragedy in the bodybuilding world ... champion performer Hayley McNeff has passed away at just 37.

Tributes started pouring in on Wednesday after it was confirmed the Concord, Massachusetts native died on August 8.

McNeff's cause of death hasn't been disclosed, but her obituary described her passing as "unexpected but peaceful."

Her funeral service will take place on Saturday.

"I remember seeing her at Total Fitness in person," one fan commented on social media, "She had a vibrant personality and a very warm smile! RIP! A beautiful girl lady inside & outside!!!"

Hayley rose to prominence on the bodybuilding scene in the 2000s, securing several titles, including a win at the 2009 East Coast Classic.

She also featured in a 2016 bodybuilding documentary, "Raising The Bar," where she discussed her career ... saying, "The quest for getting huge will never end. There's no limit. I hope there's a day that I'll be able to look in the mirror 100% of the time and be like 'yeah man, I'm huge.'"

Outside of bodybuilding, McNeff was also a talented diver and skier. She also studied psychology after retiring from competition.

McNeff is just one of several bodybuilders who have recently passed away. In June, Zunila Hoyos Mendez, 43, was tragically killed in a hammer attack, while a month before, Gui Bull died at the age of 30.