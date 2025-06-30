Ronnie Coleman Hospitalized With 'Serious Medical Condition'

Bodybuilding legend Ronnie Coleman was taken to a nearby hospital with a "serious medical condition" this weekend, his family said in a statement.

The 61-year-old initially alerted fans to his health issues on Sunday ... saying due to a "medical emergency," he would not be able to attend an event in the UK -- but told his supporters not to worry, as he's getting the best care for the undisclosed ailment.

Coleman's loved ones provided an update on Monday ... saying the fitness expert "continues to show incredible strength and resilience."

"At this time, we are not sharing additional details, as the focus remains on Ronnie's recovery and well-being," the family said. "We kindly ask for your understanding and support in keeping the environment respectful and free of speculation."

"Ronnie has always inspired the world with his toughness and heart, and we know he feels the love and energy being sent his way."

Coleman is one of the greatest in his field -- he's won Mr. Olympia eight times ... and has countless other fitness awards to his name.

Coleman assured his fans all will be fine ... saying, "Thanks for all the love and support and as always this ain't nothin but a peanut."