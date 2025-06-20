Bodybuilder Allegedly Killed In Hammer Attack, Husband Dead By Suicide

Zunilda Hoyos Mendez -- a 43-year-old Colombian bodybuilder known as "She Hulk" -- was found beaten to death with a hammer this week ... and her husband was also discovered deceased from self-inflicted knife wounds, according to reports.

Local outlets say cops visited a rental home in the Spanish town of Fuengirola on Thursday after Mendez was reported missing by a friend a day prior. When officers arrived ... they discovered Mendez and her husband, Jarrod Gelling, dead in the house.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Canarias7 stated cops determined the wounds on Mendez's body showed "clear signs of violence" ... and the wounds on Gelling suggest he died by suicide. An autopsy will determine his official cause of death.

The two were reportedly suffering marriage problems ... with family saying Gelling was being aggressive toward Mendez and she wanted a divorce.

The two were preparing for a bodybuilding competition in Portugal in a matter of weeks. According to family members who spoke with a local media outlet, the plan was for the two to divorce following the trip.

"For my aunt, it was her last trip with him, a farewell," her niece told the outlet. "She had decided to divorce him because of her husband's aggressive behavior."

Fellow bodybuilders posted a series of tributes to Mendez on Instagram ... calling her "the kindest woman in the world, every second in my brain are good memories of you and nothing else."