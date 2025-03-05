Bodybuilder Jodi Vance 'Throwing Up All Morning' Before Death, 911 Call Reveals

Play video content

Bodybuilder Jodi Vance had been "throwing up all morning" just prior to her tragic death at 20 years old ... new 911 audio, obtained by TMZ Sports, reveals.

The call was placed by Vance's wife on Feb. 27 ... as she and her partner were staying at a hotel in Ohio while attending the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus.

The woman told Columbus Police during the call that Vance was "passed out in bed" and would not get up. She added the weightlifter had been vomiting and groaning prior to her losing consciousness.

"She won't wake up," the woman said, "and won't respond to us."

Officials on the other line stated they'd get help her way ASAP, though sadly, Vance was pronounced dead a short time later.

Vance's family members wrote in a statement on social media the bodybuilder's "heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration."

Vance's coach, Justin Mihaly, said she shouldn't have been taking any potentially dangerous substances, as her next show wasn't for months, though he did seem to suspect she may have been using them nonetheless.

Vance recently placed third in the Women's Physique division of the 2024 NPC Battle of Texas. She also coached, and was a brand specialist for Better Bodies and Gasp.