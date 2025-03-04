Angie Stone's Family Plans Big Atlanta Public Memorial, Intimate Funeral in S.C.

Angie Stone's family is in the process of planning a large memorial and a more intimate funeral ... wanting to make sure all her fans and famous friends have a chance to grieve the shocking loss, TMZ has learned.

Stone's rep Deborah R. Champagne tells TMZ ... the iconic singer's family has begun planning a public memorial, which will be held in Atlanta. The date and venue are not clear yet ... but they anticipate a large and star-studded turnout, so they are planning accordingly.

At the same time ... the family is making arrangements for Stone's funeral that will be more intimate -- but not necessarily private -- in Columbia, S.C., where she will be laid to rest. Deborah tells us an exact date is also not clear.

TMZ broke the devastating news that the singer and member of the iconic hip hop trio The Sequence was killed in a traffic accident Saturday morning.

Stone was with several people in a van, including her crew and backup singers, when the vehicle crashed on Interstate 65 in Montgomery County, Alabama. Stone was the only fatality.

Deborah tells TMZ there is speculation as to how the crash happened ... but no one can talk about it until the official report from authorities has been released.

Angie rose to fame as a member of The Sequence -- the first all-female group signed to Sugar Hill Records.

Angie embarked on a solo career in the late 1990s ... and, her debut album "Black Diamond" went gold in the U.S. Two years later she released "Wish I Didn't Miss You," one of her most popular songs ever.

She was 63.