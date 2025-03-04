Texas Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and 5-Year-Old Daughter Fatally Shot

Rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his 5-year-old daughter were shot to death Monday in Texas -- and dramatic video shows how part of the murder went down.

Police say the violence erupted at 10:45 AM yesterday at a car wash in the Fort Worth suburb of Forest Hill, where Ronnie and his daughter, R'Mani, were seated inside his stationary car getting washed by machines.

Suddenly, cops say 2 men jumped out of a white 4-door Kia and walked up to Ronnie's vehicle with guns drawn, pumping bullets into the hip hop artist and his little girl.

Play video content

Videos circulating on X show the gunmen chasing Ronnie around the car wash, and Ronnie eventually lying dead on the ground near a red car. Cops say they're reviewing surveillance footage that was leaked online.

Police say the suspects got back into their vehicle and drove off.

Officers raced to the shooting scene minutes later, and attempted to save Ronnie and his little girl, but they both died.

Police say they've ID'd one of the shooters, and have issued a murder warrant for his arrest. As for a motive, police are still investigating, but say it was definitely a targeted attack.